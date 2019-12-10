Jeanette Owens Ray (86) passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was of Baptist faith. She retired from Action Industries and then later retired for good from Wal-Mart in Pontotoc and moved to Florida to enjoy the rest of her days with her son, Tim. She enjoyed keeping her "corner of Heaven" as pretty and clean as she possibly could with her beautiful flowers and clean yard. She enjoyed the ocean, sunshine and the pretty days she had left in Florida. She loved everyone and never met a stranger. Services will be 2 pm Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Discovery Church on HWY 336 in Pontotoc with Bro. Tommy Inman officiating. Burial with graveside service will be in the Thaxton Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Saturday at the church. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her sons, Dennis Walls of Houlka, Ricky Walls (Romana) of Houston and Tim Walls of Lakeland FL; her sister, Marilyn Tutor of Pontotoc; her beloved brother-in-law, Jerry Tutor of Pontotoc and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bro. Layman L. Owens and Ima Douglas Owens; her brothers, Dolphis, Jimmy and Sammie Owens and her sister, Phyllis McMullin. Pallbearers are; David Tutor, Tim Quarles, Bob Smith, Larry Ferguson, Hunter Fooshee and Steve Collins. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
