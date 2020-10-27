Mildred( Millie) Reed was born in Virginia City Virginia, September 21st, 1930 to Kyle And Della Shepherd Mays. Mildred was the oldest of 9 children and was a care-giver and second mother to many of her siblings. She married Tony Reed at the age of 16 and they had two children, Kenneth Eugene and Linda Joyce. She passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at NMMC, Tupelo, MS. Mildred was an avid reader and studied scripture throughout her life. Teaching Sunday school for over 25 years and also worked as a bank manager in Manchester TN for many years. She was multi talented, playing both guitar and organ, she loved helping Tony raise animals and grow a huge garden on their farm in Tennessee. Mildred was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by Husband Tony Reed, sisters: Laura Alice Broyles, Maxine Reed, and Sharron Corder and brother Charles Mays(Ruth), Her son, Kenneth Reed( Diane),grand- children Tamara Waters, Melissa Thompson and Tony Reed (Jacqueline), Daughter Linda Yielding(Earl) and grandchildren Kyra Moncrief( Andy) and Jeremy(Stephanie) 13 Great Grandchildren, Carmen, Tara, Erika, Aaron, Alyssa, Chelsey, Meghan, Anthony, Cason, Addyson, Preston, Evan and Emmie, 9 Great Great grandchildren: Austin, Landon, Emma, Ayden, Eli, Cooper, Ella, Alarik and Macie She is preceded in death by Parents, Kyle and Della, Brothers: Frank, Billy, Terry and Bobby Joe Services will be held at Woodland Baptist Church, with Pastor Justin Varnon presiding October 28th at 1:00PM with burial at Mantachie Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11AM and continue until service time. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
