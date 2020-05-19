Melba Joyce Robbins, 80, of Byhalia, MS, passed away on April 15, 2020. Melba was born December 1, 1939, in Pontotoc, MS to her parents, Howard and Thelma Gentry who preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 62 years, Dewey Robbins, a daughter, Renee' Jones and son, Mike Robbins, two sisters, Wilma Robbins and Melinda Dowdy. Mrs. Robbins had been blessed with 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, who she loved dearly. Melba lived a full and blessed life and was always surrounded by those that loved her. A private service will be held for immediate family. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date. The family request in lieu of flowers any memorial donations in her name be made to St Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park East have been entrusted with her care.
