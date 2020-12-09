Mary Lynn Russell Tackett, 84, passed away December 8, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care. Mary Lynn Tackett was born and raised in Pontotoc County. She was married to J.C. Tackett and was a devoted wife for 54 years. They lived in the delta for most of their lives before retiring and moving back to Pontotoc. Mary Lynn is survived by her son, Phillip Tackett(Linda); her grandchildren, Vanessa Bozeman(Jonathan), Amanda Sorrells(Gary), Jessica Smith(Rick), Crissy Lawson(Drew), Melissa Tackett, Wes Tackett(Lauren), Ray Tackett(Andrea), Russell Tackett(Jessica), Ryan Tackett, Nickie Moore, Tara Moore, Lana Casserino(Philip), and Teresa Rippee; brothers, James Russell(Lois) and Leon Russell; sister, Melinda Bray; sister-in-law, Jennie Russell; 27 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; J.C. Tackett; her parents, Melton and Corrina Russell; her son, Danny Tackett; her daughter, Patricia Rippee; brother, Lawrence Russell; sisters, Jeanette Perkins and Jean Herndon; grandson, Anthony Rippee; and great granddaughter, Victoria Grace Tackett. Services will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Fred Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Wes Tackett, Ray Tackett, Russell Tackett, Ryan Tackett, Jonathan Bozeman, Gary Sorrells, and Rick Smith. Visitation will be Thursday, December 10th, 5-8PM and Friday, December 11th, 1PM until service time.
