Richard "Rick" Lee Saucier, 66, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at his home. He was a professional traveling musician for 30 years. He loved cats and riding his Harley. His wife was his life and he loved and talked to God everyday. He is survived by his wife, Kim Saucier; sons, Chris Saucier and Craig Saucier; daughters, Danielle Sales and Melanie Bogue; stepchildren, Christy Bartlet(Bubba) and Bradley Anderson; several grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, William Everitt Saucier; mother, Marguerite Saucier; and a brother, Bill Saucier. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family.

