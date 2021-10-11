Bobby Gene Seat, age 78, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Memphis, TN. He was born December 26, 1942 to Thomas and Dolly Hall Seat. Bobby was a sales engineer and a Baptist. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine's. Bobby enjoyed gardening, being outdoors and "taking things apart to put them back together". A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, October 11, 2021 at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Military honors. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his seven brothers, Melvin Seat, Jack Seat, Clarence Seat, Glen Seat, Billy Seat, Charlie Seat and Marvin Seat.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.