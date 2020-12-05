Linda Delores Sewell, 74, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS, after a brief struggle with bile duct cancer. Linda was born in Chickasaw County, MS on January 7, 1946. She graduated from Algoma High School in 1964 and lived in Pontotoc County for most of her life. Linda worked in the furniture industry and enjoyed traveling and fellowship with her family and friends. She attended Victory Baptist Church for many years and presently attended Greatest Mission Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Linda is survived by her husband of 49 years, Joe Sewell; daughter, Wendy Jones (Michael) of Murfreesboro, TN; son, John Sewell (Kylie) of Trussville, AL; five grandsons, Owen Jones, Luke Jones, Drew Jones, Pryce Sewell, Peyton Sewell; granddaughter, Paige Sewell; six sisters; Wilma Sartin, Joanne Osborne, Marie Jones, Lela Delaney, Katie Walton, and Margie Walls; two brothers, Billy Walton and David Walton; special niece, Brenda Foster; and many other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by two brothers, D.C. Walton and Thomas Walton; sister, Gerry Broadway; and her parents, Drew and Artie Walton. Services will be Monday , December 7, 2020 visitation will begin at 1PM continuing until service time of 2PM at Victory Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Bro. Steve Parrish will deliver the message and Bro. Neal Perry will read the obituary. Burial will follow in Victory Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Scott Foster, Mark Broadway, Ty Walls, Bill Walton, Jeremy Delaney, and Matthew Foster, In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pontotoc County Bible Teachers Fund.
