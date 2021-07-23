Ruth Lucille Simmons Shoemake, 92, passed away July 22, 2021 at her home in Chesterville. Lucille was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a very beloved member of the Chesterville Community. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her pastime activities were fishing, gardening, and gospel music. Lucille was a friend to all and never met a stranger. She was a God fearing woman who lived her faith daily and instilled it in her family. She was generous beyond measure and devoted her entire life to her faith and family and will truly be missed. Lucille is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bill Shoemake; her daughter, Linda Daugherty; her 3 sons, Allen Simmons, Dwight Simmons(Carolyn), and Andy Simmons; her sister, Annie Laura Sheffield; 17 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; and 28 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kate Duke; her father, James Duke; her late husband, Earnest M. Simmons; and her brother, Harold Duke. Services will be Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2PM at Chesterville Calvary Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 12PM. Bro. Wesley Stephens and Bro. David Westmoreland will be officiating. Burial will follow in Chesterville Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Chad Simmons, Adam Simmons, Jonathan Simmons, Brad Simmons, Dylan Simmons, and Samuel Thompson. Honorary Pallbearers: Jolan and John Mark Mills, Will and Austin Thompson, Gaige Todd, Joey King, Wade and Cade Simmons, and Jordan Bishop.
