Funeral services for Rev. Ira George Smith of Adamsville, TN, formerly of Carrollton, were held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, at Carrollton Baptist Church in Carrollton, with burial following in Neshoba Baptist Church Cemetery in Neshoba. The service was officiated by Dr. Jake Roudkovski, assisted by Dr. Bernard Taylor. Pallbearers were Delbert Edwards, Lanny Lancaster, Allen Lee, Snooky Lee, Jim Pilgreen, and Alton Turnipseed. Visitation was from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at Oliver Funeral Home in Winona. Rev. Smith, 81, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born to Ivan Guy and Cordie Elizabeth McNeece Smith on March 5, 1939, in Neshoba County. After attaining his Bachelor's Degree in History from Mississippi College, he received his Master's in Theology from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He was a retired Baptist minister, having pastored five churches, including Carrollton Baptist Church for almost thirteen years, where he was honored with the title Pastor Emeritus in 2014. He also served as the Director of Missions for Carroll-Montgomery Baptist Association. He was known as a loving and caring pastor and also as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His passion was sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. As a pastor and Director of Missions, he led or participated in 30 mission trips--16 in the United States and 14 to foreign nations. Rev. Smith is survived by his three sons, Danny Smith (Dale) of Tupelo, Mark Smith (Kathey) of Monticello, AR, and Tim Smith (Kelly) of Adamsville, TN; five grandchildren, Gracie Smith (Jordan Campbell) of Atlanta, GA, Rachel and Olivia Smith of Monticello, AR, and Mary Kate and Leah Grace Smith of Adamsville, TN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Miriam Janet Smith; and his parents. Memorial contributions may be made to Carrollton Baptist Church, 113 West Washington, Carrollton, MS 38917; or The Gideon's International, P. O. Box 388, Winona, MS 38967. Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled arrangements.
