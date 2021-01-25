1 Timothy 1:12 I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who has strengthened me, because He considered me faithful, putting me into service, Reverend George Hugh Steward, minister and servant of the Lord, went to be with his Savior on the morning of January 22, 2021 in New Albany, Mississippi. Known as "Brother" George, he served the Lord and the Lords' people in ministry for over 63 years as pastor of New Zion Baptist Church (Monticello, MS), Bethany Baptist Church (Marigold, MS), Darling Baptist Church, Duck Hill Baptist Church, and Longview Baptist Church (Pontotoc, MS). He served as Director of Missions for Pontotoc County Baptist Association for 24 years. Born on February 9, 1935 in Tate County, Brother George is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ms. Adley, three children, Tammie Holmes (Michael), Natalie Wilson (Phil) and Noel Steward (Stacy), four grandchildren, Dr. Joshua Steward (Meg), Dr. William Steward (Abbie), Jacob Steward, Ethan Holmes (Kaylee), and two great-grandchildren, Margo Steward and Adley Joy Steward, all who are so thankful to have been raised in a home that modelled service to the Lord. He and Ms. Adley have always been thankful for the many people who allowed him to be a part of their lives to comfort, pastor and minister-to the needs of God's people. They are also thankful for the many who have shown enormous kindness and encouragement to the family over his years of service. Finally, Brother George was especially thankful for the many fellow-ministers and missionaries that he has been allowed to serve and fellowship with. It is one of his greatest treasures. Bro. George is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Dew Drop Brown Steward and his grandparents that was instrumental in his upbringing, J.W. and Jennie Hatcher Steward, a sister, Gertie Westmoreland and a brother, Joel Steward. A private graveside service will be held on January 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Big Springs Baptist Church to commend Brother George's memory to the Lord. The family is so thankful for the service of Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials be sent to The Gideons International, C/O Pontotoc Camp, P.O. Box 535, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
