Glenda Ann Tutor, 71, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home in Randolph, MS. She was born March 30, 1949 to Lawayne and Catherine Tutor in Pontotoc County. She was married to Rea Tutor for 44 years, until his death in 2009. She was part of the family business for many years and then babysat for several years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with all of her family. She enjoyed going to auctions with Rea and visiting churches when he was singing. She was loved by all that knew her. Glenda is survived by her children, Greg Tutor (Valerie), Beverly Irby (Lee), and Lawayne Tutor (Sharla); her grandchildren, Cristin Tutor, Josh Perkins, and Jessica Putt (Shane); her great grandchildren, Lyndon and Addi Rea Putt; one brother Roger Fooshee; and two sisters, Jennifer Scarbrough and Stephanie Inmon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rea Tutor and her parents, Lawayne Tutor and Catherine Fooshee. Graveside Service will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2PM at Carey Springs Cemetery with Bro. Pete Gregory officiating.
