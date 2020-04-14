Lillian Flaherty Walker, passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born in Pontotoc County to Robert and Sarah Ellen Flaherty on May 21, 1920. She was the last of the 9 Flaherty children. She was laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetary, Petal Ms on April 6th. She was proceeded in death by her husband F.M. Walker, 3 sons, Robert, Toy and Scotty. 1 daughter Candy and grandson Hunter Hall. She is survived by 1 son, Randy Walker (SueAnn) of Pass Christian, Ms and 1 daughter Tissie Tally (Ron) of Eclectic Al. and several grand and great grandchildren. The family requested that in lieu of flowers to please help others in this time of need.

