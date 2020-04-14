Lillian Flaherty Walker, passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born in Pontotoc County to Robert and Sarah Ellen Flaherty on May 21, 1920. She was the last of the 9 Flaherty children. She was laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetary, Petal Ms on April 6th. She was proceeded in death by her husband F.M. Walker, 3 sons, Robert, Toy and Scotty. 1 daughter Candy and grandson Hunter Hall. She is survived by 1 son, Randy Walker (SueAnn) of Pass Christian, Ms and 1 daughter Tissie Tally (Ron) of Eclectic Al. and several grand and great grandchildren. The family requested that in lieu of flowers to please help others in this time of need.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.