George William "Billy" Walton, 84, passed away April 26, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Billy worked for BFI for 25 years, retiring in 1994 and moving back to Pontotoc. He then started his side jobs, picking up seafood for Seafood Junction, as well as helping with the catering, for his friend Jimmy Higgins. He also transported mail for the postal service until about 3 years ago. Billy served many years as a Civitan, serving as President three times and selling the most Civitan onions than anyone else every year. He loved his tractor and bush hogging. He was well known and loved by everyone. Billy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sarah Allen Walton; his children, George William "Bill" Walton, Jr. and Sherry Walton Allen; 3 grandchildren, Trey Robbins, Kenni Walton, and George William "Trip" Walton III; 3 great-grandchildren, Gunner Robbins, Mason Handlon, and Gabe Walton; brother, David Walton of Memphis; 6 sisters, Wilma Sartin of Pontotoc, Joanne Osbourne of Jackson, TN, Marie Jones, Lela Delaney, Katie Walton, and Margie Walls, all of Pontotoc; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, D.W. and Artie Wages Walton; 3 brothers, Darwin Walton, D.C. Walton, and Thomas Walton; 5 sisters, Earnie Mae Lindsey, Theta Lindsey, Syble Franklin, Geral "Gerry" Broadway, and Linda Sewell. Visitation will begin at 1PM, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Midway Baptist Church with the service beginning at 2PM. Bro. Danny Prater and Bro. Chad Higgins will be officiating. Burial will follow in Midway Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Gary Higgins, Matthew Foster, Jeremy Delaney, Lee Warren, Ty Walls, and Mark Broadway. Honorary Pallbearers will be Shane Kelly and Brad Sartin and the Deacons of Midway Baptist Church.
