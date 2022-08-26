Purchase Access

Christopher Earl Waters, age 58, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at his residence. He was born September 4, 1963 to Early Alonzo Waters and Barbara Ann Coleman Waters Houge. Christopher worked in the tool and die industry. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and race cars. Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM, Monday, August 29, 2022 with Rev. Charles Wright and Rev. Floyd Lamb officiating; a private family graveside service will follow at Waters Family Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Sherry Waters; a daughter, Megan Reeves (Jessie Reeves); a son, Christopher Waters (Shauna Waters); six grandchildren, Madison Waters, Hayden Hughey, Jaxten Reeves, EverLeigh Waters, Brinsley Reeves and Landon Waters; his Mother, Barbara Ann Coleman Waters Houge; two sisters, Lisa Sanders (Terry Sanders) and Tammy Dunn (Mike Dunn) and a brother, Kerral Waters (Donna Waters). He was preceded in death by his father, Early Alonzo Waters. Pallbearers will be Larry Grant, Dylan Washington, Christopher Waters, Justin Rosentreter, Dustin Hughey and Mike Dunn. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 PM Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.

