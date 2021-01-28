Tom Webb, Jr., 84, passed away January 16, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS with his caregiver, Gladys Holcomb "Big Ethel" by his side. Tom was known by so many simply as "Pop". Jerry and Donna Hester, owners of Pontotoc Auto Glass, showed true christian loyalty and friendship to Tom. Thanks to both of them. If you ever went into Pontotoc Auto Glass, I am sure you met Pop. He had his own special chair and was always smoking a cigar. Pop was a true Oklahoma Sooners fan. There will be no local services. Tom will be cremated wearing one of his many O.U. sweatshirts with a cigar in his pocket. Go Sooners! Survivors include his 5 daughters, Pamela, Terri, Lisa, Amy, and Tanya; son, Jon, all of Oklahoma; sister, Christine Glazier; and special friends, Jerry and Donna Hester, of Pontotoc. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Thelma Webb; and his sister, Lorene. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family.

