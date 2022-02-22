Sherald Wayne Weeks, age 80, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in the Gershorm Community to Thomas Fermon Weeks and Ida Beatrice Dotson. He attended elementary school at Beckham and graduated from Algoma High School. He is an Army Veteran and retired MDOT Law Enforcement Officer. He enjoyed playing dominoes, fishing, and hunting. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 5-8 and Friday, February 25, 2022, from 11-2 with service to follow at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS. Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery (Gershorm Cemetery). Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangments. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Phoebe Kay Weeks; his three children: Carla Moss (Matt), Gerald Weeks, and Renee Agama (Luis); his six grandchildren: Seth Moss, Nic Moss (Katie), Chris Brown (Lakan), Colton Weeks, Charles Thomas III (Brooklyn), and Katlyn Thomas Griggs (Joshua); his 6 great grandchildren: Charles Rivers Thomas, Dovey Thomas, Isabella Griggs, Bryleigh Potts, Waylon Clark, and Rider Brown; his two brothers Terry Weeks (Eltrice) and Steve Weeks (Patricia); his sister in law Linda Weeks; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Dorothy Martin (Blake) and Diane Weeks; and two brothers: Noel Weeks (Linda) and Phil Weeks. Pallbearers will be: Chris Brown, Seth Moss, Charles Thomas III, Nic Moss, Colton Weeks, and Joshua Griggs. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Cody Laird, Clyde Roye, Jerry Stutsy, Sam McWhirter, Billy Taylor, and Rivers Thomas.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.