Leonard "Pop" Welch, 92, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab, Pontotoc, MS. He was a veteran of WWII and served his time in the Philippines. He was an avid Harley Davidson Motorcycle rider and loved being outdoors. His greatest passion was working and restoring old cars and trucks. He is survived by his brother, Butch; sister, Barbara; sons, Lenny Welch(Cricket), Randy Welch(Rosa), Patrick Welch(Jody), and Doug Peterson(Sheryl); and daughters, Cheryl Carroll(Bob) and Sally Estes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elsie Welch; brothers, Bobby and Ronnie; sister, Lois; and his wife, Pat Girard Welch. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS was in charge of arrangements.
