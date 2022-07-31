Bro. Robert "Bob" Lee Weldon, 75, of Houlka, MS departed from this life on Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 27, 1947, in Crowder, MS to the late William Major Weldon and Estelle Mooneyham Weldon. Bro. Weldon received a bachelor's degree from Tennessee Temple Bible College. He spent many seasons of life proclaiming the gospel of Christ surrendering to preach on November 15, 1968, and pastored for 50 years. Bro. Weldon pastored and served Copperas Branch Baptist Church as Pastor Emeritus (Leoma, TN), Trinity Baptist Church (Clarksdale, MS), Temperance Hill Baptist Church (Potts Camp, MS), Midway Baptist Church (Brevard, NC), and 2nd Baptist Church (Tupelo, MS). In addition, he founded and pastored Grace Baptist Church (Clarksdale, MS), Lebanon Baptist Church (Fort Payne, AL), and Fellowship Baptist Tabernacle (Pisgah Forest, NC). He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Pittsboro, MS. Bro. Weldon was also an avid Ole Miss Rebel and St. Louis Cardinal fan. Bro. Weldon leaves behind a loving family to continue walking down the path of life; wife, Wilda Virginia Bagwell Weldon of Houlka; six children: Jeremiah (Tammy) Weldon of Batesville; Rachael (Jody) Rock of Houlka; Rebekah (Ronnie) Galloway of Lawrenceburg, TN; Deborah (Dustin) Moss of Murfreesboro, TN; Michael (Sarah) Weldon of Louisville, KY; David (Abby) Weldon of Gulfport; 17 grandchildren: Adrian, Lillian, Alex, Kaitlyn, Luke, Hayden Grace, Nathan, Mycah Claire, Brock, Leland, Corban, Ethan, Caleb, Cameron, Emily, Gabriella, and Campbell. Sister, Nell Winstead of Greenwood, MS; brother, Pete Weldon of Houlka. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Major Weldon and Estelle Mooneyham Weldon; four sisters: Janette Goss, Ruth Ann Croft, Sue Aaron, and Helen Brown; brother, Joe Weldon. The family will receive friends on Monday, August, 1, 2022, at Victory Baptist Church in Pontotoc from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. The funeral service honoring Bro. Weldon's life will be Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Victory Baptist Church beginning at 1:00 P.M. with visitation prior to the service from 11:00 A.M until 1:00 P.M. Bro. Philip Jackson, Bro. James Taylor, and Bro. Jody Rock will officiate. Grandsons Alex, Luke, Nathan, Brock, Leland, Corban, Caleb, Ethan, Cameron, and Campbell will carry Bro. Weldon to rest in Oak Forest Cemetery. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:21 Memorials can be made in Bro. Weldon's name to Wall of Grace Ministries: 495 Sycamore Ln, McKenzie, TN 38201. The staff of Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to serve the Weldon family as they walk through this season of loss. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the passing of their loved one.
