Janis Mae Whitworth, 66, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home in Pontotoc. Janis is survived by her daughter, Shawna Tutor; her granddaughter, Shelby Tutor; sisters, Kathie Barnett and Sherry DeFoor(Mike); great grandson, Michael Ryder Crocker; and various nieces and nephews. Janis was preceded in death by her mother, Mae Etta Weeks and a nephew, Randy Pennington. Services will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Steve Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28, 12PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
