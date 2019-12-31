Mrs. Hilda Fowler Wilburn, 72, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home in Abbeville, MS. The funeral service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Davy Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Old Union Cemetery. The visitation will be held prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 noon until service time. Born in Lafayette County, MS to the late Fenton H. and Maude Berryhill Fowler, Mrs. Wilburn was a member of Laws Hill Church of Christ. She enjoyed working in her flowers and plants, going to antique stores, and crafting. Mrs. Hilda loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a foster parent at the North Mississippi Regional Center and a volunteer at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas "G.T." Wilburn and a sister, Nadine Bland. Mrs. Wilburn is survived by her sons , Christopher "Chris" Thomas Wilburn and his wife, Dawn of Pontotoc, MS and William "Bill" Haywood Wilburn and his wife, Cathy of Oxford, MS; sisters, Arlene Harwell of Tula, MS, Emma Jean Houston of Osceola, AR, Cybil Fowler of Oxford, MS, and Anna Belle McCullar of Oxford, MS; brothers, Thomas Fowler of Logansport, IN and Bennie Fowler of Brenhan, TX; six grandchildren, Keith Parker (Tricia) of Southaven, MS, Michael Parker (Newt) of Minneapolis, MN, Ciara Swords (Staff Sargent Will) of Ft. Benning, GA, Taylor House (Brandon) of Abbeville, MS; Courtney Pruitt (Barron) of Oxford, MS and Erica Shields (Corbin) of Brandon, MS and four great grandchildren, Easton Swords of Ft. Benning, GA, Nathan and Jaxon House of Abbeville, MS and Sawyer Pruitt of Oxford, MS. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Wilburn's memory may be made to American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/ or Muscular Dystrophy Association National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601. For further information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you made a New Year's resolution?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.