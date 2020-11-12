Terry Williams

Terry Alan Williams, 60, died Friday November 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements were entrusted by Lee Memorial Funeral Home in Verona, MS. Terry lived in Alaska for over 35 years and truly enjoyed the outdoors and activities within Alaska, spending a lot of his free time on his boat up at Nancy Lake with friends & family. Terry enjoyed reading & was also active in body building competition. Terry also enjoyed spending time at his cabin. Terry is survived by his two brothers; Carthell (Christine)Williams & Kyle (Carrie)Williams. Two nieces Jessica Breedlove & Lindsey Myers and one nephew Austin Williams Terry's outgoing personality and selfless character will truly be missed. We truly love you brother. Terry was preceded in death by his Parents; Terrell & Betty Williams.

