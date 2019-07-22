James Russell “Russ” Hutcheson, 72, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Solace Hospice Center in Asheville, North Carolina. Russ was born in Lee County, Mississippi on January 21, 1947. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi State University, worked as a high school educator and as a stock broker, and owned a small fly fishing shop. Russ retired in 1997 and moved back to his hometown of Saltillo, MS. There he worked to become a Master Gardener and began tending his own organic garden. Russ founded the Chickasaw Fly Fishing Club that is still active today in northern Mississippi, before moving to Black Mountain, NC.
A memorial service will be held on July 27, 2019 at Saint Luke United Methodist Church in Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 with a service starting at 2:00.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Dorcas Dixon Hutcheson, of Florence, AL; one brother, Gene Hutcheson, and his wife Linda; his five children: Terry Hutcheson and his wife Dede, Scott Hutcheson and his wife Jana, Mike Hutcheson and his wife Anna, Heather Segrest and her husband Justin, and Alex Hutcheson and his wife Sarah; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; and many friends.
Russ is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Escue and Pauline Hutcheson, and a brother, Harold Hutcheson.
We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Solace Center and Hospice Care Team in Asheville, NC for their loving care, patience, and support. We also want to express love to Charlie Exline for his friendship, fishing trips, carpentry skills, and unwavering compassion. We are thankful to everyone who touched Russ’ life.
