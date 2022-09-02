TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jasper Earl (J.E.) Ables, Dennis
Barbara Fitts, Pontotoc
Bill Pickens, Mooreville
Mary Swords, Pontotoc
---------------------------------------
MEMO
Barbara Fitts
PONTOTOC - Barbara Fitts, 77, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 11AM at Liberty Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 4th 4-6PM and Monday, September 5th 10AM until service time at Liberty Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oak Forest Cemetery.
MEMO
Mary Swords
PONTOTOC - Mary Swords, 84, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 2PM at Horton Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 3rd 5PM until and Sunday, September 4th 1PM until service time at Horton Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Bill Pickens
MOOREVILLE - William "Bill" Skidmore Pickens, Jr. died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Born on July 16, 1939, on the Ole Miss campus; Bill was a self-proclaimed "born rebel." He is the eldest son of William Skidmore Pickens, Sr. and Cynthia Ann Whiteside Pickens.
After his high school graduation, Bill joined the United States Navy in 1957, during his active duty he was proudly stationed on the USS Archerfish submarine. Following his service, he earned his BA in Marketing from the University of Mississippi. Bill spent most of his early career as a Salesman at Super Sagless Corporation and Leggett and Platt. He later retired in 2006 as the General Manager at Sackner Products a division of Leggett and Platt. On July 25, 1980, he married Marie Chapman, they were married 31 years at her death. Bill was a longtime Election Commissioner for Lee County. A lifelong active member of Mooreville United Methodist Church, he served as a Lay Leader, member of the Pastor Parish, and drove the van for the youth group. He enjoyed gardening and yard work, traveling, dancing, and was an avid golfer.
Bill was survived by his five children, William Skidmore Pickens, III of Tupelo; Richard Bryant, II and his wife, Miki, of Starkville; Candy Pickens Scales and her husband, Ronald, of Shannon; Anthony Bryant and his wife, Alisha, of Mooreville; and Katherine Marie Pickens of Mooreville; ten grandchildren, Hunter Smith, Chapman Bryant, Lee Bryant, Alex Smith, Kaylee Pickens, Chandler Bryant, Ann Marie McMillan, Anna Brooke Bryant, Kenzie Scales, and Keyon Vinson; one great-grandchild, Kegan R. Vinson; and special friend, Anne Herrington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; brother, Ernest Paul Pickens; and sister, Barbara Ann Cason.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Russell Fletcher officiating and Kathy Dickerson and Ann Marie McMillan both providing a eulogy. Graveside services will be at Mooreville Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Hankins officiating.
Pallbearers will be Chapman Bryant, Chandler Bryant, Lee Bryant, Greg Ott, Ron Scales, and Jeremiah Bell.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Methodist Men of Mooreville United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to Mooreville United Methodist Church.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Jasper Earl (J.E.) Ables
DENNIS - Jasper Earl (J.E.) Ables, 80, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Dennis, MS. to Jasper Audie and Audrey Kennedy Ables. He was a member of Bay Springs Masonic Lodge and attended Palestine Church in Paden, Mississippi.
Funeral services will be Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. with Bro. Danny Young officiating. Burial will be in Joel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by Son- Joseph Earl Ables (Debbie), Daughters- Cynthia Shewbart and Lucretia Blakney. Grandchildren- Amanda Brewer (Brad), Bradley Shewbart (Stephanie), Wesley Hollis, Dalton Ables (Whitley), Holden Shewbart, Alanda Johnson (Bobby Davis), John Johnson. Great Grandchildren- Alex Brewer, Annabell Johnson, Madyson Davis, Kylie Eaton, Huxley Simkins, Braden Henson. Sister- Judy Riddle (Danny), special caregiver Velma Alexander and his hospice nurses and aids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife- Linda Reid Ables, daughter- Loretta Ables, brother- Micheal Ables, Sister- Linda Ashley, 2- grandchildren- Stephanie Ables and Nick Moss.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 3, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, Ms.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.