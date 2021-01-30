Stephen Adair was born September 2, 1944, to Carl and May Belle McCoy Adair in Tiplersville, MS. He served in the Tennessee National Guard and was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion. Stephen was a retired Electrical Worker and a member of the IBEW Local Union 474 in Memphis, TN. He was baptized in the Church of Christ. He enjoyed living on his family's farm and enjoyed caring for all of the animals that came to live there. Stephen is survived by one son: Chris Adair of Memphis, TN; one sister: Carolyn Akin (Bill) of Memphis, TN; three brothers: Bill Adair (Anna Margaret) of Slayden , MS, Rick Adair (Linda) of Slayden, MS and John Adair of Collierville, TN. Preceded in death by his parents; and his wife: Nancy Bradley Adair. Stephen went home to be with the Lord at the age of 76 on Friday, November 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS after a brief illness. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. There was a Graveside Service on November 24, 2020 at the Tiplersville Cemetery in Tiplersville, MS. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
