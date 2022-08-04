Purchase Access

Malcolm Kenneth Akin, the first born of the late Malcolm Graves and Ruth J. Akin, was born on January 22, 1943, in Memphis Tennessee. He passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home in Olive Branch, Mississippi. The family will receive friends on Friday July 29, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. - noon at Coleman Funeral Home (6815 Parkview Blvd, Olive Branch, Mississippi) with a service to immediately follow at noon officiated by Paster Christopher Neiswonger. Internment at Autumn Wood Memorial Park (6240 Davidson Road, Olive Branch, Mississippi). Kenneth grew up in Ashland, Mississippi, as part of a strong family farming community. Kenneth and Jamie were married for 58 years and resided in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Kenneth retired from the railroad after 42 years as a locomotive engineer and was better known as Shine, Sunshine or Red by his railroad buddies. After retirement Kenneth spent some of his time as a Volunteer VIP for the Southaven Police Department. Kenneth also enjoyed farming, gardening, and fishing. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Jamie Mauney Akin; son, Malcolm Kenneth Akin, Jr. (Stephanie) of Olive Branch, Mississippi; grandson, Taylor Akin (Elizabeth) of Southaven, Mississippi; granddaughter, Katie Akin Myers (Carter) of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; great-grandson Kylan Akin of Southaven, Mississippi; sister, Elizabeth Cates (Frank) of Oakland, Tennessee, and brother, David Akin (Joyce) of Ashland, Mississippi. Memorials can be made, in honor of Malcolm Kenneth Akin, to Graceview Presbyterian Church in Southaven, Mississippi, where he was a member, or Samaritan's Purse.

