Malcolm Kenneth Akin, the first born of the late Malcolm Graves and Ruth J. Akin, was born on January 22, 1943, in Memphis Tennessee. He passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home in Olive Branch, Mississippi. The family will receive friends on Friday July 29, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. - noon at Coleman Funeral Home (6815 Parkview Blvd, Olive Branch, Mississippi) with a service to immediately follow at noon officiated by Paster Christopher Neiswonger. Internment at Autumn Wood Memorial Park (6240 Davidson Road, Olive Branch, Mississippi). Kenneth grew up in Ashland, Mississippi, as part of a strong family farming community. Kenneth and Jamie were married for 58 years and resided in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Kenneth retired from the railroad after 42 years as a locomotive engineer and was better known as Shine, Sunshine or Red by his railroad buddies. After retirement Kenneth spent some of his time as a Volunteer VIP for the Southaven Police Department. Kenneth also enjoyed farming, gardening, and fishing. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Jamie Mauney Akin; son, Malcolm Kenneth Akin, Jr. (Stephanie) of Olive Branch, Mississippi; grandson, Taylor Akin (Elizabeth) of Southaven, Mississippi; granddaughter, Katie Akin Myers (Carter) of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; great-grandson Kylan Akin of Southaven, Mississippi; sister, Elizabeth Cates (Frank) of Oakland, Tennessee, and brother, David Akin (Joyce) of Ashland, Mississippi. Memorials can be made, in honor of Malcolm Kenneth Akin, to Graceview Presbyterian Church in Southaven, Mississippi, where he was a member, or Samaritan's Purse.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.