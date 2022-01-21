Jacqueline Carolina Mitchell Ambrose was born on March 29, 1964, to Jeannie Mitchell and the late Lucian Howard Mitchell. She departed this life on January 16, 2022, at the Union County hospital in New Albany, MS. Jackie confessed Christ at an early age and joined the Bethlehem Baptist Church which she loved. She met and married Elvin Patrick Ambrose and to this union one daughter was born. She then joined Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Verona, MS where her husband attended, where she served there faithfully as pastor and church secretary, sung in the choir, and she was on the financial committee until her death. Jackie graduated from Falkner High School in 1982. She was a graduate of Northeast Community College in 1985. She was the proud owner and baker of Jackie's Sweets. Jackie Ambrose worked at Regions Bank in Ripley, MS for many years before she retired. Jackie had a love for baking, taking pictures, and spending time with family and friends. She never met a stranger and always was willing to encourage and help others. She was always willing to pray for someone in need. Jackie had a smile that would brighten up a room. It was no secret that she loved her husband and her daughter, they were the love of her life. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11AM Saturday, January 22, 2021 at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Verona with Burial following in the Church Cemetery. Visitation in her native Tippah County will be held on Today, Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 5PM-7PM at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley. On tomorrow, Friday, a visitation will take place at Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo from 5PM-7PM On Saturday, friends may gather at 10AM at Mount Zion MB Church before the service. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family. She leaves to cherish her memories, Her beloved husband, Elvin Patrick Ambrose, one daughter Jacqueline Syrmane Ambrose of Myrtle, MS. Her mother Jeannie Mitchell Falkner, MS and mother-in-law Inez Ambrose Verona, MS. Three sisters Aquilla Mitchell, Melinda (Otha) Williams and Victoria Crum, Falkner, MS. One Brother Kenny (Jayne) Mitchell Oxford, MS. Her bonus brother Marvin (Candiance) Mitchell. Brother-in-law Rev. Melvin (Anita) Ambrose.She has two uncles James (Gwen) Edwards of Detroit, MI and Charlie (Mae Joyce) Peterson of Tiplersville, MS and one aunt Ann Wilson of Milwaukee, WI. She had four special Goddaughters Gidget Riley, Dana Lawrence, Katelyn Burt and Lisa Rucker. She also leaves nieces and nephews, Rasheda Brown, Octavia Ambrose, Melvin Ambrose Jr., Kendrick Williams, Ramone Crum, Brianna Williams, Clarice Mitchell, Daylon Crum, Jeremiah Mitchell, Mason Ambrose, Destiny Prather, Myles and Mallie Mitchell and Kavon and Kam Mitchell. God grandchildren Addyson Vaughn, Koltyn Johnson, and Raider Riley. She leaves a host of family and friends. Proceeding her in death is her father Lucian Howard Mitchell and her father-in-law Larmia Ambrose Jr.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.