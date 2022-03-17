Carolyn Barefield, 85, passed away March 14, 2022, at her son's home in Tippah County, MS. She had been a resident of Lakeshore Senior Apartments in Pontotoc, MS for the last 7 years. She was a beautician in the Randolph Community where she lived until 2015. She a member of Randolph Baptist Church all her Christian life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Carolyn was a faithful member to her church and loved her Saviour Jesus Christ. Carolyn is survived by her sons, Ronnie Barefield(Donna) and Donald Barefield(Renee); her daughter, Diane Thorn(Donnie); grandchildren, Kevin Barefield(April), Anna Ward(Michael), Kim Watts, Jason Watts(Asheley), Lindsey Erwin(Keith), and Wesley Barefield(Lori); 9 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Annette Herndon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Colan Barefield; and her parents, Lamar and Ernie Mae Lindsey. Service will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with her son, Bro. Ronnie Barefield, and her grandsons, Bro. Jason Watts and Bro. Wesley Barefield officiating. Burial will follow in Randolph Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Kevin Barefield, Donnie Thorn, Michael Ward, Shane Phillips, Bailey Watts, Conner Watts, John Riley Watts, and Bo Barefield. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 15th 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Wednesday, March 16th 10AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
