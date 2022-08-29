Perry Lee "Toot" Barkley, 69, lifelong resident of Ripley, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home. Services remembering the life of Mr. Barkley will be a 1 Pm Tuesday, August 30 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Jacob's Chapel Cemetery near Ripley. Mr. Barkley was born April 20, 1953 in Tippah County, the son of the late Mansel and Lillian Hall Barkley. He received his education in the South Tippah School System and was married April 22, 1994 to his beloved wife, Beverly McClain Barkley who preceded him in death on March 5, 2019. A Christian, Mr. Barkley will be remembered as a simple and humble man who enjoyed casual conversations with everyone he met. His quiet and gentle spirit reflected a great love for those whose lives he touched. Visitation will be from 11 Am to 1 PM Tuesday, August 30 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will be shared by four nieces, Tammy Jeanes (Eric) of Ashland, Monica Hatfield, of Dry Creek, Angie Hankins of Tupelo and Laken Bridges (Andrew) of Booneville, one nephew, Matt Barkley (Brandy) of Booneville, one aunt, Golden Barkley of Ripley, a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and his loyal pet canine, "Socks". He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Terry Barkley, Jerry Barkley, a niece, Maria Mays , a nephew, Lynn Barkley and a canine companion, "Jake". The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
