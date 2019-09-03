BOONEVILLE, MS -- Linda Barrett, 71, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2019, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday August 31, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel, Iuka, MS. Visitation will be at 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Ludlam Funeral Home.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.