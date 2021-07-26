Mary Bass passed away at the Magnolia Regional Hospital on July 23, 2021. She was born January 14, 1948 to Alva Z. Nails and Amanda Cleo Taylor (Nails) in Walnut, MS. She was married to James Hugh "Hudie" Bass. She was a member of the Oak Grove Church and Office Manager of Nails Pallet Co. Mary is survived by her husband: James Hugh "Hudie" Bass of Walnut, MS; one sister: Clara Cutberth of Walnut, MS; a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents; three brothers: Tommy Nails, Billy Nails, Jimmy Nails. They had a Graveside Service at Camp Ground Cemetery in Walnut, MS on July 25, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. Bro. Kenneth Drewery and Clay Nails officiated. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, Mississippi www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.