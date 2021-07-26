Mary Bass passed away at the Magnolia Regional Hospital on July 23, 2021. She was born January 14, 1948 to Alva Z. Nails and Amanda Cleo Taylor (Nails) in Walnut, MS. She was married to James Hugh "Hudie" Bass. She was a member of the Oak Grove Church and Office Manager of Nails Pallet Co. Mary is survived by her husband: James Hugh "Hudie" Bass of Walnut, MS; one sister: Clara Cutberth of Walnut, MS; a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents; three brothers: Tommy Nails, Billy Nails, Jimmy Nails. They had a Graveside Service at Camp Ground Cemetery in Walnut, MS on July 25, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. Bro. Kenneth Drewery and Clay Nails officiated. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, Mississippi www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

