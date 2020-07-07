Betty L. Bates age 76 of Danvers IL passed away HOUR: 11:45 AM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL. Her funeral service will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 3, 2020 Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers, IL. Burial will be at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, IL. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Visitation will be 12 Noon-2:00 PM Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Danvers Fire & Rescue Squad or to an animal rescue association of the donor's choice. Betty was born July 23, 1943 in La Harpe, IL the daughter Charles and Sadie McQuaid Greenig. She married Leamon "Lee" Bates on July 16, 1961 in La Harpe, IL. He survives. Surviving is her daughter, Deborah (Mike) Mehl, Danvers, IL, 2 grandchildren, Mark (Shelby) Mehl, Minier, IL, Ashley (Lucas) Wall, Hopedale, IL, 2 great-grandchildren, Elliotte and Teagan, Mehl, Minier, IL, 1 brother, Bill (Connie) Greenig, La Harpe, IL, also surviving are her numerous nieces, nephews and her large extended family. Betty is preceded in death by her parents. Betty was known to her friends and family as Nanny. She had a close circle of friends that she enjoyed spending time with. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her life. Betty and Lee enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com
