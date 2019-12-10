Vasti Beene, of Mount Pleasant, passed away on December 9, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born on May 4, 1934 in Walnut, Mississippi to William P. Crawford and Lois LaBrier Crawford. She was a licensed beautician and was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Vasti is survived by her husband, Jack Beene; son, Lonnie Beene; son, Richard Beene; grandson, Zachary Lyon; brother, Charles Crawford; niece, Julie Beard; and numerous friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew United Methodist Church at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Bates-Cooper-Sloan Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew United Methodist Church by mailing donations to: 2019 N Edwards Avenue Mount Pleasant, TX 75455 Online registry is available at batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com

