John R. Bennett passed away March 24, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center at the age of 81. He was born September 6, 1940 to Kelsie Bennett and Mary Lee Nelson Bennett in Tippah County, MS. He was retired from working at Westvaco and was a member of the Ebenezer Church. A Funeral Service was held March 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Ebenezer Church in Walnut, MS. Committal: Ebenezer Cemetery. John is survived by his wife: Dorothy Bennett of Tiplersville, MS; one son: Steve Bennett (Kristie) of Walnut, MS; three sisters: Diane Roten (Loyd), Nelda Swindle both of Walnut, MS, Bobbie Burgess (Joe) of Memphis, TN; three grandchildren: Casondra (Scott), Kelsie (Justin), Luke (Kelsey); three great-grandchildren: Preslee, Brody, Abigail. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Lynn Bennett; five sisters: Joann Timmons, Ruby Kay Holley, Marie Hodum, Mage Waldon, Visser Rogers. Bro. Titus Mathis officiated. Pallbearers: T.J. Richardson, Jimmy Wayne Crum, Randy Waldon, Phillip Flake, Kyle Weaterly, Bro. Clay Hall. Honorary Pallbearers: Russell Waldrop, Terry Mathis, Jimmy Waldon, Gregg Hamm, Jerry Ford Russell, All Members of Ebenezer Church. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
