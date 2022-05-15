Dorothy Earlene Hogue Booker passed away at the age of 88 on May 11, 2022 at the Tippah County Nursing Home. She was born January 19, 1934 to John Cullen Williams and Annie Huddleston Williams in Dumas, MS. She was a retired from Ripley Manor Nursing Home. She attended Springdale Baptist Church. The funeral was at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel on May 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Dorothy is survived by one son: Larry Hogue (Ann) of LaFayette, LA; two brothers: John Tate Williams of Ripley, MS, Bobby Neil Williams (Diane) of Branson, MO; two grandchildren: Angelle Toups (Ryan), Zane Hogue both of Lafayette, LA; two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister: Nylene Williams; two brothers: Wade Williams, Stanley "Buddy" Williams. Pallbearers were Gary Williams, Jimmy Williams, Don Williams, John Allen Williams. Officiating was Bro. Randy Hamilton. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
