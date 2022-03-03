Brenda Faye Wilbanks Boyd passed away March 2, 2022 at her home in Walnut, MS. She was born April 19, 1952 to James Clinton Wilbanks and Lillian Inez Jones Wilbanks in Marked Tree, Arkansas. She worked at Karen's Cake Shop as a Caterer and was a Sunday School Teacher for 48 years at the Harmony Baptist Church. A Graveside Service was held March 4, 2022 at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Brenda is survived by her two-stepdaughters: Ruth Hopkins of Gulfport, MS, Susan Street of Starkville, MS; two sisters: Linda Wilbanks of Corinth, MS, Patricia Benefield (Bobby) of Olive Branch, MS; special caregivers: Karen Brown, Margie Clark, Betty Tomlinson, Kitchie Cutbirth, Judy Garrett, Kim Cutbirth, Robert Hopkins. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband: John Boyd, Jr.; two sisters: Frances Williams, Mary Junita Wilbanks; four brothers: Kenneth, Roger, James, Billy Wilbanks. The service was officiated by Dr. Leonard Pratt and Bro. Randy Buse. Pallbearers were: James Wilbanks, Robert Watkins, Roger Rebstock, David Jarnagin, James Shaw, Ken Wilbanks. Honorary Pallbearer-Billy Wilbanks. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
