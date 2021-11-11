James William "Jimmy" Braddock passed away October 11, 2021 at the age of 90. He was born on December 31, 1930 to Lee and Mamie Keenum Braddock. Jimmy was a Korean War Army Veteran. He worked for Gay Tuck Line for twenty years as a truck driver and terminal manager and was a member of the Providence Presbyterian Church in Southaven, MS. His service was at Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery on October 16, 2021. Jimmy is survived by ; one Son: Ronnie Braddock (Samantha) of Southaven, MS; two daughters: Lee Boyette (Brad) of Trussville, AL, Julie Bell of Southaven, MS; Grandchildren: Ashleigh Olivio (Danny), Jennifer Donald (Bill), Brandon Braddock, Lara Key, Asa Boyette, Gabi Boyette, Rylee Braddock; four great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and many nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; wives: Sue Thomas Braddock of fifty-two years, Jean Olsen Braddock of five years; two brothers: Johnny Braddock and Charles Braddock; two sisters: Billye Mauney and Bobbie Stewart; one granddaughter: Brailee Grace Boyette. Rev. Annette Ragsdale and Rev. Bill Connolly officiated. Bert Conely played Taps. Pallbearers were: Donny Olivio, Aiden Olivio, Asa Boyette, Bradley Bullock, Bill Donald, Brandon Braddock. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
