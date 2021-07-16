James L. Brown 93, of Midwest City, Oklahoma, passed away on July 15, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. James was born in Walnut, Mississippi to Lee and Mamie (Newsom) Brown on April 26, 1928. He married Betty Nell (Quinn) and they spent 65 devoted years with each other before her passing on November 27, 2016. He retired from the United States Air Force, was a member of the Shriner's organization, and enjoyed sailing and taking care of his yard. James is preceded in death by his parents, wife; Betty Nell Brown, son; David Brown, great-granddaughter; Maranda Schoonover and brother-in-law; Kenneth Quinn. James is survived by his son; Alton Brown and wife Colleen, daughter-in-law; Peggy Brown, grandchildren and spouses; Melissa Garfield (Zachary), Andrea Allen, Megan Bailey (Kyle), Angela Cooper (Chris), Stacy Manicom (Dustin), Natalie Torres (Ricky), Curtis Brown (Eileen Beaty), great-grandchildren; Neil Manicom, Kayla Manicom, Sheldon Schoonover, Megan Schoonover, Emily Schoonover, Isabella Torres, Olivia Torres, Alex Torres, Calan Pierson, Camille Pierson, Evelyn Bailey, and Luna Brown, great-great granddaughter; Natayla Schoonover, sibling-in-laws and spouses; John Quinn (Janet) and MaryJane Jackson (Donnie), and his sister-in-law; Anna Quinn. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 19, 2021 at Arlington Memory Gardens with Reverend Andy T. Greene officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bill Eisenhour Northeast Funeral Home. Visit his online memorial at www.eisenhourfuneralhome.com
