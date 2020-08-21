Mrs. Virginia Ann Nails Brown, age 74, of Bolivar, passed away Wednesday at Baptist Memorial Hospital - East in Memphis. The daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Nails, Sr. and Hermie Virginia Bartlett Nails, she was born in Brownfield, MS and moved as a young child to Bolivar with her family. She was a 1964 graduate of Bolivar Central High School and, on June 5, of that year, was united in marriage to Mr. Vernon Leon "Butch" Brown, who survives. Mrs. Brown was a member of the Church of God in Bolivar and had previously worked in the cafeteria at Bolivar Elementary School. Upon leaving the school, she concentrated on caring for her family and home. In her spare time, she enjoyed being with her family (especially her grandchildren) and friends, attending church and gospel singings. A talented cook, she was also known for growing beautiful ferns. Mrs. Brown truly loved other people and she always seemed to meet someone she knew, or was acquainted with, wherever she went. Funeral services were held at 2 PM Saturday, August 22, at Shackelford's Bolivar chapel with burial following at Community Pentecostal Church in Walnut, MS. She leaves her husband of 56 years, Butch Brown of Bolivar; her daughter, Kimberly Ann Churchwell (Lynn Graham) of Saulsbury; two grandsons, Johnathan Brown Henson (April) of Somerville and Nickolas Edward Henson (Brandy) of Bolivar; five great-grandchildren, Cody Allen, Sophia Ann, Hunter Drew, Hartley Isabelle and Olivia Annabelle Henson; and a host of cousins and friends she considered family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Woodrow Wilson "Woody" Nails, Jr. Memorials may be sent to the Kirkland Cancer Center, Jackson, TN
