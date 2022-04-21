Joel Elijah Bryant passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2022. He was 71. Joel was born in Ripley, MS, on April 12, 1951, to Harmon Carter Bryant and Joyce Brady Bryant. He graduated from Ripley High School in 1969 and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1969 to 1973, achieving the rank of Sergeant. Joel worked in Maintenance at Oil-Dri, Benchcraft, and North American Pipe Co. He grew up attending Community Baptist Church. The service was April 20, 2022 at the Community Baptist Church. Interment was at the Antioch Cemetery. His survivors include his wife of 27 years, Mary Lou Rutherford Bryant, son Cory Bryant (Shana), daughter Cindy Hayes (Ryan), sister, Rita Bryant of Ripley, MS, two step-sons Anthony Byars (April) & Benji Byars, and 9 grandchildren. Joel is also survived by close friends, Kenny Sparks, Joe Galloway, and Danny Linville. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda. Officiated by Bro. Perry Reed. Pallbearers: Patrick Shelton, Connor Bryant, Cory Bryant, Steve Bass, Ronnie Hurt, James Willingham. Honorary Pallbearer: Charles Shelton. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.