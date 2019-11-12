Hugh Almos Butler, 89, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at his home in Falkner, MS. He was born on September 29, 1930, to Charles Joseph and Effie Josie Shelton Butler in Falkner, MS. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Before his retirement he was employed with B & B Transport Company a job which he thoroughly enjoyed. Services will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Unity Baptist Church in Ripley, MS with Bro. Ronnie Barefield and Bro. Paolo Laudadio officiating. Burial will follow in Falkner Cemetery in Falkner, MS. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Unity Baptist Church and continue Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM. Hugh is survived by his wife of 67 years: Bobbie Jean McMillin Butler of Falkner, MS; two sons: James Scott Butler (Janet) of Olathe, KS, Stanley Keith Butler of Falkner, MS; one sister: Sue Hammons of Oakland, TN; four grandchildren: Rachael Butler of Pensacola, FL, Bethany Beil (Caleb) of Lake-Elsinore, CA, Kimberly McDaniel (Ryan) of Shawnee, KS Jessie Butler of West Memphis, TN; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and two brothers. Pallbearers will be Waymon Meeks, Rod Greer, Tommy LaBarreare, Clarence Balof, Robert Balof, Harrison Childs. In memory of Hugh, memorials may be sent to Unity Baptist Church 220 CR 457, Ripley, MS 38663 or Falkner Cemetery % Town of Falkner P O Box 117, Falkner, MS 38629. Expressions of sympathy, for the Butler family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
