Guy Ewell Camburn, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Pontotoc Health & Rehab in Pontotoc, MS. He was born November 5, 1929, to George and Effie Russell Camburn in Brownfield, MS. Guy was a Veteran of the United States Army and owner of Camburn Shoe-Repair Shop in Ripley, MS and Brownfield, MS. He was a member of Brownfield Baptist Church. A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Harmony Cemetery with Bro. Paul Adams officiating. Guy is survived by one daughter: Billie McKnight (William) of Pontotoc, MS; one sister: Lillie Brazzel of Brownfield, MS; five grandchildren: Kim Gregory (Bryan), April McVay (Ted), Rusty McKnight (Carol Anne), Timothy Morris all of Pontotoc, MS, and Jeremy Morris of Grenada, MS; eight great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law: Harold Mauney and eleven nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Mary Nell Jordan Camburn, who passed away in 2014; one daughter: Dorothy Camburn Allen; one sister: Betty Mauney; one brother and his wife: G. W. Camburn (Virginia); one brother-in-law: Martin Brock. Expressions of sympathy, for the Camburn family, may be sent to:www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.