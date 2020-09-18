Guy Ewell Camburn, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Pontotoc Health & Rehab in Pontotoc, MS. He was born November 5, 1929, to George and Effie Russell Camburn in Brownfield, MS. Guy was a Veteran of the United States Army and owner of Camburn Shoe-Repair Shop in Ripley, MS and Brownfield, MS. He was a member of Brownfield Baptist Church. A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Harmony Cemetery with Bro. Paul Adams officiating. Guy is survived by one daughter: Billie McKnight (William) of Pontotoc, MS; one sister: Lillie Brazzel of Brownfield, MS; five grandchildren: Kim Gregory (Bryan), April McVay (Ted), Rusty McKnight (Carol Anne), Timothy Morris all of Pontotoc, MS, and Jeremy Morris of Grenada, MS; eight great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law: Harold Mauney and eleven nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Mary Nell Jordan Camburn, who passed away in 2014; one daughter: Dorothy Camburn Allen; one sister: Betty Mauney; one brother and his wife: G. W. Camburn (Virginia); one brother-in-law: Martin Brock. Expressions of sympathy, for the Camburn family, may be sent to:www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
