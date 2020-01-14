Eric James Campbell, 42, passed away at his residence on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born on May 13, 1977, the oldest son of James Campbell and Deborah (Allen) Littleton, Eric grew up in Rossville, Georgia and Ripley, Mississippi. After attending the University of West Georgia, he worked briefly in Natchez, Mississippi, where he met his future wife, Meghan (Gibson) Campbell. Eric and Meghan later moved to Chattanooga, where he worked in the commercial insurance industry, and also owned and operated a photography business with Meghan (Soli Photography). After 3 years of marriage, Eric welcomed to the world his most precious gift, his daughter, Madyson Anne. Eric's grandparents, Mattie Lou Huddleston, Ruby Campbell, and James Campbell, preceded him in death. His wife, Meghan; their daughter, Madyson; his parents; his siblings, David Campbell (Katie), Adam Campbell (Lori), Rebecca Cook (Jessie), and Wendy Lewellen (Justin); best friend and chosen brother, Nathan Guerrero (Candy), and numerous nieces and nephews survive him. Eric was the oldest sibling of five and highly influential and instrumental in the lives of his brothers and sisters. He was a passionate, supportive, hard-working, and resilient father, husband, son, brother, and friend. His intellectual curiosity was a constant drive in his life; he was always interested in learning more about the world and was often excited to share his newfound knowledge. In addition to his love for learning, Eric had a love for the outdoors, exploring alone and hiking and camping with his family. He also took great joy in sharing his stellar kitchen dance moves. Two of Eric's most admirable qualities were his willingness to help others and his ability to make people feel at ease. He truly never met a stranger. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Gathering of Remembrance, at The Church on Main, Friday, January 10, 2020, between 4:00-7:00pm. At Madyson's request, please come dressed in light, neutral/earth tone colored attire to honor his great love for the outdoors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eric's memory to Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer, 232 East 11th Street, Suite 100, Chattanooga, TN 37402. Visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share condolences to Eric's family. Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN.
