Celebration of Life service for Lynnie "Lynn" Keith Carmichiel, 58, are set for 11:00 am Tuesday at Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Ray Voncannon officiating. Burial will follow in the Lowry Methodist Church Cemetery. Lynn died November 20, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. He was born February 10, 1960 in Corinth, MS to Butch and Lavon Morrison Carmichiel. He was a member of Oakland Baptist Church and a 1980 graduate of Corinth High School. He attended Northeast MS Community College where he played on the Northeast State Championship Football Team and graduated there with a civil engineer degree. He was a construction supervisor for Century Construction out of Oxford, MS. Lynn lived in the Spout Springs Community where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elton and Gertrude Carmichiel; and maternal grandparents, Sam and Inez Morrison. He is survived by his sons, Ethan Carmichiel and Carter Carmichiel; daughter, Emily Carmichiel; parents, Butch and Lavaughn Carmichiel; brothers, Sammie Carmichiel (Amy) and Stevie Carmichiel (Carol); sister, Angie Ward (David); nephews and nieces, Colby Carmichiel (Laura Kate), Sam Carmichiel, Neely Stroupe (Ashley), and Taylor Crawford; a special friend, David Tweddle; and a host of other family and friends. Pallbearers; David Tweddle, Jerry Surratt, John Pearson, Trent Eaton, Jerry Smith, and Michael Hurt. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Carmichiel family. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
