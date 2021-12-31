Barbara Kay Newby Carter was born October 8, 1959 to Homer and Virginia Heavener Newby in Tippah County, MS. She worked for BenchCraft as a Factory Worker and was a member of the Church of Christ. Barbara is survived by four daughters: Miranda Danyale Britt (Kenneth) of Walnut, MS, Ryan Nicole Urquides (Ivan) of New Albany, MS, Christie Nicole Clemmer of Ripley, MS, Heather McCallister (Chris) of Ripley, MS; two brothers: J.C. Newby (Sandy) of Ripley, MS, James Newby (Nora); two sisters: Geraline Cissom of Ripley, MS, Brenda Groger (Anthony) of Denham Springs, LA; fourteen grandchildren: Regan Britt, Madison Britt, JJ Britt, Manning Britt, Isabella Rose Urquides, Kamilah Rea Urquides, Daniel Johnson, Zach Johnson, Randa Cissom, Bailey Burks, Hannah McCallister, Ben McCallister, Cassie McCallister, Victoria Baughman; four great-grandchildren: Parker Gross, Paislee Gross, Jorden Edgeston, Regan Brock. She is preceded in death by her parents: Homer and Virginia Newby; one brother: Floyd Newby; one sister: Ellen Newby; one brother-in-law: Johnny Cissom. Barbara went home to be with the Lord of the age of 62 on December 28, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, Mississippi. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her service was held Friday, December 31, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was at Chapman Church of Christ Cemetery. James Pilgrim officiated. Pallbearers were: JJ Britt, Manning Britt, Rick Cissom, Mitchell Newby, Jonathon Cissom, Cooper Groger, Marty Russell. Honorary Pallbearers: the Grandchildren Memorials can be given to Chapman Church of Christ in Ripley, MS c/o Cemetery Funds. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
