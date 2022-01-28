Mr. Eddie Wayne Cathey of Ft Walton Beach, Florida, formerly of Ashland, MS, passed away on January 16, 2022 at Ft Walton Beach Medical Center. Mr. Cathy was a 1977 graduate of Ashland High School. He was an Inventory Maintenance Handler with United Technologies. Graveside services were 2:00 pm Sunday January 23, 2022 at Mt Zion CME Church Cemetery. Mr. Cathey was survived by Spouse Angela Workman Cathey Ft. Walton Beach, Fla; Mother Verdia Cathy Ashland, MS; Daughters Felicia Watkins Shiloh, Ill, Michelle Cathey-Tate Bellville, Ill, & Tijuana Metelko-Odenton, MD. Son Jason Cathey Memphis, TN. Sisters Leigh Cathey Madison, AL, Mary Evans Ashland, MS, Mattie Woods New Albany, MS & Bobbie Martin Potts Camp, MS. Brothers Robert H Cathey Ashland, MS, Jimmy Cathey Potts Camp, MS & Wendell Cathey Leavenworth, KS. He is survived by 9 Grandchildren. J. F. Brittenum & Son Funeral Home 662.252.2341
