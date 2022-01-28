Eddie Cathey

Mr. Eddie Wayne Cathey of Ft Walton Beach, Florida, formerly of Ashland, MS, passed away on January 16, 2022 at Ft Walton Beach Medical Center. Mr. Cathy was a 1977 graduate of Ashland High School. He was an Inventory Maintenance Handler with United Technologies. Graveside services were 2:00 pm Sunday January 23, 2022 at Mt Zion CME Church Cemetery. Mr. Cathey was survived by Spouse Angela Workman Cathey Ft. Walton Beach, Fla; Mother Verdia Cathy Ashland, MS; Daughters Felicia Watkins Shiloh, Ill, Michelle Cathey-Tate Bellville, Ill, & Tijuana Metelko-Odenton, MD. Son Jason Cathey Memphis, TN. Sisters Leigh Cathey Madison, AL, Mary Evans Ashland, MS, Mattie Woods New Albany, MS & Bobbie Martin Potts Camp, MS. Brothers Robert H Cathey Ashland, MS, Jimmy Cathey Potts Camp, MS & Wendell Cathey Leavenworth, KS. He is survived by 9 Grandchildren. J. F. Brittenum & Son Funeral Home 662.252.2341

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.