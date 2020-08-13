Carole Childers, 73, of Henderson, Tennessee, passed away at her home Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. A memorial service will be Saturday, August 22, at 12:00 p.m. at the Henderson church of Christ. Visitation with the family will be 9:00-12:00 prior to the service. Carole was born September 6, 1946. She married Tom Childers on May 30, 1964 and they were married almost 56 years. For over fifty years, Carole was the epitome of a preacher's wife. She was a special education teacher, and a pre-school teacher and director. Carole spoke at Ladies Days, Teachers' Workshop, and women's classes at Bible lectureships. She specialized in teaching Cradle Roll classes. For over sixteen years, Carole Childers was "the voice of Freed-Hardeman University" servicing as the switch-board operator and Welcome Center Coordinator. Carole loved to exercise and was an avid walker. She taught water aerobics in Bader Gym's swimming pool for many years. Later, she instructed low impact exercise classes at the Henderson church of Christ. Carole had a great compassion for the Freed-Hardeman Associates and was a member for over forty years. She served as president of the Chester County chapel three different times. In 2018, she was selected National president of the Associates and was president at the time of her death. Carole Childers leaves behind her husband, Tom Childers of Henderson; daughters, Leah Beaver of Henderson, Jenny (Rob) Johnson of Columbia; son, Tim (LeeAnn) Childers of Jacks Creek; sister, Sharon (Tommy) Simmons of Hernando, and seven grandchildren: Zach (Lauren) Johnson of Pulaski, Zane and Zoe Johnson of Columbia, Anna Beth and Trace Beaver of Henderson, and Sadie and Taylor Childers of Jacks Creek. She is also survived by three nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Waitstill and Doris Day; an infant son, Kevin Mark Childers; a brother, David Day. Memorial gifts may be made to the Freed-Hardeman University Associates, 158 E. Main Street, Henderson, Tennessee 38340 or the FHU Matching Scholarship Fund, Finger church of Christ, P. O. Box 37, Finger, Tennessee 38334. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson 731-989-2421
