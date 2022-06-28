Mrs. Ruby Ellen Autry Childers of Ashland, MS died June 27, 2022. Ruby was born March 15, 1933 to Will and Molly Autry. She was the wife of James Rubel Childers. She served in support of her husband for almost 30 years in the United States Air Force. As a young wife and mother, Ruby started her own Beauty Salon in the Western Hills Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas. After retiring from the Air Force, they returned to their home in Ashland. Ruby then enrolled at Blue Mountain College and achieved an education degree. She taught Special Education in Benton County Schools for many years. She was a wonderful sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, great great grandmother, and friend to everyone in her life. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the Service starts at 12:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Interment will be at the Liberty Methodist Church Cemetery in Benton County, MS. Survivors include daughter Karen Hardin of Ripley, MS.; son Kevin Childers (Melody) of Ashland, MS; grand daughters Shannon Goolsby of Ripley, MS: Mollie Smith of Ripley, MS; Kristin Pollard of Grove City, OH, Kelly Costanzo of Temecula, Ca and grandson Nathaniel Childers of Ashland, MS: 4 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James Rubel Childers and son Craig Childers. And by five sisters Nannie Mae Coleman; Mary Liles; Pauline Smith; Mary Nan Thompson and Betty Graves and 5 brothers Authur Mcmullen; Arnold Mcmullen; Gene Mcmullen; Billy Mcmullen; and James Autry. Bro. Tommy Mitchell will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Theodore Hardin, Mike Autry, John Autry, Jarred Bryant. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.