Frank Ferrell Cissom, 79, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at his home in Ripley, MS. He was born on April 3, 1941, to Fant and Ruth Windham Cissom in Ripley, MS. He was retired from Biltrite Corp. and owner of Cissom Small Engine where he loved working. He was a member of North Ripley Baptist Church. Services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 11, 2021, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Lewellen officiating. Burial will follow in Paynes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel and continue Thursday morning, Frank is survived by his wife: Peggy Shoffner Cissom of Ripley, MS; his children: Suzanne Dixon (Billy) of Ripley, Ms, Penny Johnson of Ripley, MS, Carlis Fant Cissom (Amy) of Corinth, MS; Carman Goforth of Ripley, MS, Brandie Mauney (Chris) of Ripley, MS, Casey White of Ripley, MS; eleven grandchildren: Benjamin Johnson of Blue Mountain, MS, Amber Johnson of Colorado, Emily Finley (Miles) of Ripley, MS, Anna Dixon of Ripley, MS, Nate Goforth of Ripley, MS, Faith Goforth of Ripley, MS, Kayla Knowles (Steven) of Ripley, MS, Samantha Mauney of Ripley, MS, Chrissy Mauney of Ripley, MS, Trevor Ballard (Olivia) of Corinth, MS Brayden Ballard of Corinth, MS; four great-grandchildren: Noah Howell, Jordan Knowles, James Knowles, Ellie Windham; two brothers: Johnny Cissom (Geraline) of Ripley, MS, Kenneth Cissom (Nell) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Edith Ketchum of Ripley, MS; one sister-in-law: Guy Cissom of Memphis, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: J.W. Cissom, Elliott Cissom , Ray Cissom; one sister: Kay Cissom.
