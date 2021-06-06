Evelyn Louise Moore Fassler was born December 12, 1934 to Herman Carroll Moore and Callie Whitten Hall Moore in Tippah County, MS. She was a Cosmetologist and attended the Academy Baptist Church and Wells Chapel. Evelyn is survived by two daughters: JoAnn Bowker of Ripley, MS, Liz Smith (Dale) of Ripley, MS; one brother: Bobby Moore of IL; five grandchildren: Lisa Knotts, Rob Smith (Jess), Steve Smith (Cindy), Alex Nutt (Seth), Callie Smith; four great-grandchildren: Emma, Dawson, Kinsley, Abel. She is preceded in death by her parents; one son: Steve Carroll Childers; one grandson: Caleb Smith; one brother: Billy Moore; an infant brother. Evelyn went home to be with the Lord at the age of 86 on June 5, 2021 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. The visitation will be Monday, June 7, 2021 from 3:00 until service starts at 5:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home. Interment will be at Wells Chapel Cemetery. Bro. Clay Stegall will be officiating. Pallbearers will be: Buck Moore, Dale Smith, Rob Smith, Steve Smith, Seth Nutt, Lee Crayton. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
