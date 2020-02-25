Norma (Joyce) Clemmer Freeman, 82, passed away February 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness. She was born February 12, 1938, and one of six children born to Troy and Tiny Mae Camburn Clemmer. She was a 1955 graduate of Shady Grove High School. Joyce was a member of West Ripley Baptist Church and a Walmart employee for 27 years, where she made several life long friends. She enjoyed helping on the family cattle and hay farm. She enjoyed working in her yard and flower beds. Services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020, at West Ripley Baptist Church with Bro. Bill Baker and Bro. Randy Isbell officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday morning at 7:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at West Ripley Baptist Church. Joyce is survived by her husband of 63 years Larry Freeman; three daughters: Joy Mauney (Eddie) of Ripley, MS, Lisa Gargus (Billy) of Guntown, MS, Tracy Pannell (Dennis) of Ripley, MS; one son: Chip Freeman (Lucy) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Lena Mae Brotherton of Southaven, MS; one brother: Vernice Clemmer of Ripley, MS; twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Dennis Clemmer, W. L. Clemmer, one sister: Nellie Jean Smith. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Cory Gargus, Matthew Pannell, Cody Gargus, Reed Freeman, Ryan Freeman, Jake Freeman. Expressions of sympathy, for the Freeman family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
